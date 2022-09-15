Local entrepreneur to represent Louth at National Ploughing Championships

Local entrepreneur Maria Morgan is set to represent Louth at National Ploughing Championships.

“It’s a huge opportunity to connect with a national audience and to promote our Esker Fields products” said Maria.

The founder of the Esker Fields skincare range has been selected to represent Louth in the Local Enterprise Village at the National Ploughing Championships 2022.

Sarah Mallon from Local Enterprise Office Louth said: “While the Ploughing is traditionally known for master ploughmen competing fiercely, this event also features an enormous trade show.

"Each year, the 31 Local Enterprise Offices come together to host our “Local Enterprise Village”, showcasing the finest of local products. Esker Fields is such a natural fit for this event, and we are delighted to support Maria and her team as the company grows.”

The lush green fields of Louth are home to the dairy cattle of Terry and Maria Morgan.

A professional aromatherapist by profession, Maria started making small batch creams and skincare products with pure essential oils. Her brand name, Esker Fields, was inspired by the beauty of Tullyesker, where she and her family live.

Maria explained: “What started as an idea, quickly developed into a range of natural skincare products.

"They are inspired by nature, made with love and available to purchase on www.eskerfields.ie.

"Esker Fields products are handmade using natural ingredients and pure essential oils.

"Customers tell us that our products soothe, heal, and improve the appearance of skin, nails, and hair. "They also tell us that they help relieve stress and anxiety, ease muscle aches and aid sleep. In short, Esker Fields products make you feel good through the natural power of essential oils.”

Sarah concluded: “The National Ploughing Championships will take place in Ratheniska, Co. Carlow, from 20-22 September, with over 300,000 visitors expected.

"If you are heading to the Ploughing, do drop into the Local Enterprise Village to meet Maria and other inspiring entrepreneurs from across the country.”