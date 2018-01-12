WATCH: 'First Dates' lad needs geography lesson on Dundalk
'Is Dundalk in Drogheda?'
WATCH: 'First Dates' lad needs geography lesson on Dundalk
Looks like this lad from next week's episode of RTE's First Date's series needs a geography lesson on County Louth?
The "Is Dundalk in Drogheda?" line is sure to raise an eyebrow or two.
Take a look for yourself.
'First Dates' is on RTE 2 next Tuesday at 9.30pm.
Who doesn't like Farmers?! #FirstDatesIRL #ZerotoHideZeroSugar #LucozadeZero #FearofFarmers pic.twitter.com/bHwkwySUh6— Lucozade Ireland (@LucozadeIreland) January 12, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on