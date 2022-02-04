WATCH: Who are the guests on tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One? Here's the line-up
The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham in studio will be Taron Egerton, Minnie Driver, Uma Thurman, Ariana DeBose and Courteney Cox with music on the night from Lola Young.
This Friday we're joined by @lolayounggg, @ArianaDeBose, @TaronEgerton, @driverminnie, Uma Thurman & @CourteneyCox! Friday at 10:30pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/TVYcT5amQK— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) February 2, 2022
Rocketman star Taron Egerton chats about making his West End debut in Mike Bartlett's hit play Cock, and Hollywood Brit Minnie Driver on presenting her new podcast Minnie Questions.
Oscar-nominated Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurman joins to promote her new thriller series Suspicion, while Ariana DeBose speaks about playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
Lola Young provides the music with her new single So Sorry.
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, February 4 at 10.35pm.
