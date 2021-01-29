Louth lift football silverware in the form of the 2009 O'Byrne Cup

It had been ten years since Louth last contested an O’Byrne Cup final when they faced a determined DCU outfit in Drogheda on January 26th, 2009.

Eamon McEneaney’s troops had come into the contest off the back of wins over UCD, Longford and Wicklow while their opponents were seeking to become the first college to collect the trophy following earlier victories over Laois, DIT and most impressively a semi-final win against Kildare.

The Dublin college was full of up and coming inter county stars and featured the likes of Dublin’s Paddy Andrews, Cavan and later Kildare’s Seanie Johnston along with Louth’s Conor Raftery however the students could do little against a sharp Wee County outfit.

The men in red were 1-09 to 0-05 to the good at half-time, with their goal being deflected into the net by Andrews, while Brian White was front and centre to everything good about Louth as he top scored with seven points despite playing in tough wintery conditions.

Cooley native Raftery bagged a consolation goal for the Students late on but in the end the silverware stayed in Drogheda, a 1-17 to 1-10 victory leading to Shane Lennon lifting the trophy in front of a jubilant home crowd.

Unfortunately there was little more success in the year to come, a mid-table finish to their Division Three campaign followed by just one win in the Championship over Carlow, McEneaney ending his four year spell in charge of the county after disappointing losses to Laois in the Leinster Championship and Tipperary in the first round of the Qualifiers.

The two sides would meet again a year later in the final with DCU this time coming out on top by 1-15 to 0-17 before going on to lift the Sigerson Cup a few weeks later, while Louth went on to be involved in the still infamous Leinster Final with Meath.