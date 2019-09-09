PICTURES & REPORT | Square United defeat Ardee Celtic in Deeside derby

NEFL Premier Division

Ardee Celtic 2-3 Square United

Alan Kirk’s double helped Square United to a priceless derby victory over Ardee Celtic on Thursday night in boosting their Premier Division survival prospects.

The striker fired home the opener at Townparks in the early stages, but the first half was a tight affair generally and Bryan O’Connor almost drew Ardee on terms before, two minutes before half-time, Daniel Kerr converted a penalty to level matters.

But Aaron Kerley restored the visitors’ lead 13 minutes into the second half and Kirk wrapped up the spoils with a late third, before Mikey Nulty’s injury-time strike granted Ardee a consolation.

Ardee Celtic: Hugh Murphy; Ken Thornton, Niall Sharkey, Killian Scott, Robbie Reynolds; Shawni Dowdall, Mikey Nulty, Jamie Ward, John Gallagher; Daniel Kerr, Bryan O’Connor

Subs: Aaron Roche, Finn Kelly, Shane Carpenter, Michael Szostakowski

Square United: Marc Levins; Tristan Knowles, Martin Duffy, Fergal Diamond, Stefan Halpenny; Andrew Egan, Ross Gaynor, Eddie Burke, Trevor Matthews; Alan Kirk, Aaron Kerley

Subs: Martin Callaghan, Lorcan Malone, Gareth Kane, Mark Quinn