IN PICTURES | Dundalk FC vs Derry City

Dundalk FC and Derry City players clash during their league meeting at Oriel Park on Friday night. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk and Derry players clash. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk and Derry players clash. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Michael Duffy and Aaron McEneff of Derry City. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Referee Ben Connolly shows Derry's Gavin Peers a red card. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Derry's Gavin Peers receives a second yellow card for this foul on Chris Shields of Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Chris Shields wins this duel with Aaron McEneff of Derry. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's John Mountney. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Robbie Benson skips away from the challenge of Nicky Low of Derry. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Dane Massey and John Cofie of Derry. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk and Derry players clash. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Pat Hoban and Gavin Peers of Derry exchange words. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Jamie McGrath is fouled by Gavin Peers of Derry. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Michael Duffy wheels away in celebration after putting Dundalk 2-1 in front. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Michael Duffy wheels away in celebration after putting Dundalk 2-1 in front. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Michael Duffy is congratulated by Robbie Benson after putting Dundalk 2-1 in front. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Celebrations get underway after Michael Duffy put Dundalk 2-1 in front. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Michael Duffy is congratulated by Seán Gannon after putting Dundalk 2-1 in front. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Seán Hoare and John Cofie of Derry. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Derry manager Kenny Shiels remonstrates with the linesman. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Derry City 'boss Kenny Shiels. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Jamie McGrath of Dundalk and Derry's Rory Hale. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Robbie Benson and Ronan Curtis of Derry. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Stephen O'Donnell and Aaron McEneff of Derry. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Seán Hoare and John Cofie of Derry. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Michael Duffy acrobatically controls this ball for Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Derry's John Cofie and Daniel Cleary of Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Derry's Gavin Peers and Patrick Hoban of Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Dane Massey and Jamie McDonagh of Derry. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Seán Hoare. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Robbie Benson. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Robbie Benson. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Robbie Benson. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Michael Duffy and Jamie McGrath congratulate Robbie Benson who put Dundalk in front. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Michael Duffy and Jamie McGrath congratulate Robbie Benson who put Dundalk in front. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Jamie McGrath and Gavin Peers of Sligo. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

The teams in the tunnel before kick-off. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk players wore tops in support of the 'Darkness into Light' walk for their warm-up. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)