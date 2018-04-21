SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
IN PICTURES | Dundalk FC vs Derry City
Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan was at Oriel Park to capture last night's controversial draw
Dundalk FC and Derry City played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at Oriel Park last night as both sides' winning streaks came to an end.
The Lilywhites twice led, however, on a night where referee Ben Connolly garnered much attention, Derry twice pegged them back.
Ciarán Culligan, as ever, was there for The Democrat.
