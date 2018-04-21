SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

IN PICTURES | Dundalk FC vs Derry City

Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan was at Oriel Park to capture last night's controversial draw

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk FC and Derry City played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at Oriel Park last night as both sides' winning streaks came to an end.

The Lilywhites twice led, however, on a night where referee Ben Connolly garnered much attention, Derry twice pegged them back.

Ciarán Culligan, as ever, was there for The Democrat.