New winner of Brendan Carthy Cup after thrilling day's action at DkIT

In its fifth year, there was finally a new winner of the Brendan Carthy Cup as Patrician High School, Carrickmacross' impressive streak came to an end.

Shane O’Rourke’s St. Pat's, Navan emerged victorious after beating the Vinny Corey-managed Boyne Community School in an all-Meath final. The Navan lads won a thrilling final on a scoreline of 5-3 to 2-6.

The winners, however, had a scare in the semi-final. Indeed, it took two points in the last 30 seconds for them to edge De la Salle College.

In the Shield decider, St. Joseph's CBS, Drogheda followed-up De la Salle's victory in the same competition by defeating Portmarmock Community School in a fiery encounter.

On the day, there was over 150 players participating with some high profile managers such as Monaghan’s Vinnie Corey, Meath’s Shane O’Rourke and Louth’s Conall McKeever and Darren McMahon. The competition was played in great spirit and was a fitting tribute to Brendan, who was a true Louth Gaol.

His wife, Mary, presented St. Pat's with the Brendan Carthy Cup and his close friend, Tom Flynn, presented St. Joseph's CBS with the Brendan Carthy Shield. Josh Carolan was rewarded for his performances when he picked up Player of the Tournament, which was presented by Óisín McConville and Shane Lennon.

Everybody involved would like to wish Clans man Reece O’Hanlon a speedy recovery after the Colaiste Chu Chulainn player fell awkwardly and broke his arm playing for his school.