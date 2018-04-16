Young Irelands had too much for Dowdallshill in Sunday's Dundalk derby

Division Three

Dundalk Young Irelands 3-13 Dowdallshill 0-3

Young Irelands got their season up and running with a comfortable victory at home to local rivals Dowdallshill.

The hosts were never in any trouble in this game and held an 11-point lead at the break before going on to complete the win as Dermot Mone (2) and Seán McLaughlin struck majors.

McLaughlin scored the first goal of the game on 23 minutes, while Johnny Burke scored Dowdallshill’s only point of the first half in the 20th minute and at the break his side trailed by 1-9 to 0-1.

The Young Irelands continued to dominate in the second half and Mone struck two goals to bring his personal tally to 2-4, while Aaron Murray also contributed two second half points.

Dundalk Young Irelands: Ify Kwelele; Cian O’Naraigh (0-2), Peter McCourt, Alan Minto; Peter Nixon, Derek Maguire (0-1), Aaron Murray (0-2); Derek Rogers, Seán McLaughlin (1-0); Paddy McSorley (0-1), Mark Savage, Dermot Mone (2-4); Jordan O’Donoghue (0-1), Dean Maguire, Cian O’Donoghue

Subs: Óisín McCabe, Alan Hanks, John Boland, Peter McStravick, Ciarán Murray, Shadam Azeez

Dowdallshill: Noel Mohan; Seán Duffy, Eamonn Duffy, Dylan McDonald; Dermot Smyth, Noel Finnegan, Ian McElroy; Ciarán Thornton (0-1), Justin Halley; Peter Hughes, Anthony Quinn, Jack McGailey; Johnny Burke (0-2), Ciaran O’Callaghan, Martin Óg O’Brien

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)