(Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Andrew McArdle, Naomh Moninne senior team captain, receiving the Paddy Kelly Cup from Fra Kieran, Louth County Board secretary. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Matthew Fee, Naomh Moninne minor team captain, receiving the Louth Minor Championship Cup from Fra Kieran, Louth County Board secretary, at the club's presentation night in the Lisdoo last Sunday. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

John Murphy presenting the Naomh Moninne U16 Player of the Year award to Luke Murray. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Charlie Geoghegan presenting James Murphy with the Naomh Moninne minor Hurler of the Year award. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Diarmuid Murphy, Naomh Moninne Hurler of the Year, receiving his award from Brian Brady. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Ger Collins, chairman, with long-time Naomh Moninne men, Jackie Connolly and Jimmy McGuinness, and the Paddy Kelly Cup at the club's awards night. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

