Na Piarsaigh blow Cuchulainn Gaels away in Kevin Mullen Shield quarter-final

Kevin Mullen Shield

Na Piarsaigh 2-18 0-1 Cuchulainn Gaels

Na Piarsaigh brushed aside the challenge of Cuchulainn Gaels as they eased into the last four of the Kevin Mullen Shield.

The game on Saturday evening proved to be a very one-sided affair as the Dundalk men continued their fine start to the campaign against an Omeath side who were unable to get any foothold in the game throughout the hour.

From the outset it was clear this was going to be Na Piarsaigh’s day and they made their domination count by hitting an impressive total of 2-18. Robbie Murphy and Mark Larkin top scored with six points apiece while the goals came from Niall Franklin and Eamonn McAuley.

At the interval it was 2-9 to no score in favour of the Rock Road charges with Cuchulainn’s only score of the game coming from the boot of Eoin McDonald in the second half.

Na Piarsaigh: Peter Gallagher; Fearghal Mulholland, Ronan McCartney, Stephen McGuinness; Ciarán Murphy (0-1), Joe Woods, Darragh Jackson; Conall Shields (0-2), Michael Woods; Niall Franklin (1-0), Mark Larkin (0-6), Robbie Murphy (0-6); Eamonn McAuley (1-2), Alan McCartney (0-2), Tommy Muckian

Subs: Stephen Arrowsmith, Mark O’Hare, Shane Roddy

Cuchulainn Gaels: Brendan O’Hagan; Peter Morgan, Brian Elmore, Brendan McKeown; John Morgan, Alan O’Reilly, Jody Keenan; Gavin Mullen, Michael McCabe; Seamus McCabe, Eoin McDonald (0-1), Martin Hynes; Cian McDonald, Jordan Loye, Ray Phillips

Referee: Colin McKenna (Dundalk Young Irelands)