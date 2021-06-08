Photos: Pubs and restaurants reopen in Dundalk yesterday

Pubs and restaurants across Dundalk opened for the first time this year yesterday.
For most pubs and restaurants, it's the start of a return to normality for their trade, with many hoping that they will be able to accommodate customers inside within the coming weeks and months.
The Dundalk Democrat travelled to pubs and restaurants yesterday and captured photos of the reopening as it happened in Dundalk.
