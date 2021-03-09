Louth Students win big in National Art and Photography Competitions

Six talented students from St Bridget's Special School have been chosen as winners of the Mental Health Ireland national Art & Photography Competition.

The competition invited young people to explore and express their creative talents while encouraging students, teachers and parents to open up the mental health dialogue and encourage mental health championing.

The last year has been a turbulent time for many young people, who have faced new challenges and continued to grow up in a reality vastly different to the one they were prepared for at the start of the year.

Taking the last year and it’s struggles into account, the theme of the Mental Health Ireland Art and Photography competition was ‘Reflecting on How I’ve Grown’ – in the face of the uncertainties and challenges of the year.

The competition was open to Secondary Schools, Special Education and Youthreach students.

All six Louth winners were students at St. Brigid's Special School, Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, with the school taking the first four places in the art competition along with fourth and fifth in the photography category.

The winners were each gifted a One4All voucher and will have their pieces featured in a virtual and public exhibition when restrictions are lifted.

ART

· Conor McGuinness, First Place, Special Education

· Joe McGee, Second Place, Special Education

· Tommy Dolan, Third Place, Special Education

· Ronan Monaghan, Fourth Place, Special Education

PHOTOGRAHY

· Lee Kerr, Fourth Place, Special Education

· Holly Cooney, Fifth Place, Special Education