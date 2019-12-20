Dundalk students bring cheer to nursing home residents

There was a special visit to St Oliver’s Community Hospital on Monday morning for the fifth-class pupils from Scoil Mhuire na nGael, Bay Estate.



Wearing their Santa jumpers and Santa hats the young students with their teacher Ciara Rafferty returned for another visit to see their older friends in the hospital.

The students have visited the hospital every three weeks over the past few months and have built firm friendships with the residents and daycare visitors to the hospital.

On this visit, they were joined by Santa who delivered over ninety presents to the elderly. The children entertained the staff and residents with beautiful carol-singing bringing festive cheer to the hospital.

Ms Rafferty explained: “The children love coming up to St Olivers. It is a wonderful opportunity for them to bring joy to the older generation who love to see them coming to visit.

"We are very grateful to the Dundalk Society for Older People and for Underprivileged Children who are the main sponsors of our intergenerational project. Without their financial support, the project wouldn’t be possible.”