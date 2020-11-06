PHOTOS: Dundalk snapper's photos bringing hope to local families

Local photographer Fra Lucchesi is encouraging people to smile for the camera as a way of spreading some joy and hope during this second Covid-19 lockdown.

As part of his Lockdown Memories series, Fra is out and about in the community taking photos of people who have been unable to see a family member, friend or partner due to the pandemic and giving them the picture as a gift to share with their loved ones.

The talented photographer – whose iconic photo of the Black Lives Matter protest in Dundalk went viral globally – said he wanted to find a way to create some hope for people that may be finding lockdown 2.0 tough.

Fra said he asked himself what he could do to offer some hope to people and decided “the only thing I'm really good at is taking people's pictures, so why not do that.”

Fra has been calling to people’s homes for a chat and taking their photo while adhering to coronavirus restrictions since people jumped at his kind offer after he put it online.

Fra said: “When we found ourselves in another lockdown, I started thinking about how this time around it might be tougher for people.

“Winter is gruelling enough with the bad weather and long evenings and then another lockdown on top of that is going to be really hard for many people, especially for those that have not been able to see family or friends during the pandemic.

“I just started thinking about what I could do to bring a little bit of hope to people and put a smile on their face during these strange times.

“So I decided that on my daily walk or for anyone living within my 5km radius I would call into anyone that wanted me to take a photo of them at their front door or in their garden while keeping all the social distancing rules.

“I then send the photo to them later that day so they can send it onto their loved ones that they haven’t been able to see because of the pandemic.”

Fra said that what started as just an idea he put out online with the message “this will be my gift to anyone that asks so let's see if we can get a couple of nice smiles going around the place” has really taken off with lots of people contacting him to get their photo taken.

“I just put the idea up on social media and people jumped at it and it is going really well”, Fra said.

“I am really enjoying doing it too, I have met some great people I never knew before and caught up with those I do know. It is lovely to just stop and have a chat with people when I am taking the photo.

“It is a nice way to communicate with people, especially those who might be living alone and are feeling a bit lonely during this second lockdown.

“It is good for me also during lockdown as it is giving me a purpose and motivation to get out and about and meet people and do what I love doing, taking photographs.

“My livelihood is photographing weddings and doing photo shoots and they aren’t happening due to the pandemic.

“It isn’t easy, but there are people in a lot worse situation than me.

“I miss doing weddings and shoots so getting to do this has been great.

“I am doing what I love doing and spreading a bit of hope and positivity when people need it the most.

“I wasn’t expecting it to take off like it has, but it has been great my phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

“And it is great to feel like you are helping people in some way to feel connected with their family or friends that can’t meet at the moment.

“They can share the photo I have taken online with their loved one or even print it and frame it and send it to them as a gift.”

Some of the lucky people captured by Fra include Jackie and Marion Moran for their daughter Emer who lives in London, twins Jack and Ava-Rose born 11 weeks ago along with their parents David and Orla who got the photo taken for Orla’s sister Ciara who is living in London and has not yet met her niece and nephew and Carmel who is in Blackrock Abbey nursing home for her daughter Ericka who is not allowed visit her at the moment.

And there is of course a photo taken by Fra of his grandfather Alvaro Lucchesi, which first sparked the idea.

Fra, who owns Fra Lucchesi Photography, has previously hit the headlines with his photograph of young people peacefully protesting in Dundalk as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, which arose following the death of George Floyd in the state of Minnesota in the US.

Fra spotted childhood friends Sean Hill, Kiitan Amao and Moyo Badun in the crowd with the sign being held by Sean which read

“I'm not black but I see U. I'm not black but I hear. I'm not black but I will Fight 4 u.'

Fra’s image went viral on social media around the world as a powerful symbol of hope and was featured on NBC News, People magazine and the Today Show in the United States, the Italian edition of Elle magazine and Metro in the UK.