Milk sold by one of Ireland's biggest supermarkets recalled due to health risk

Arrabawn Co-op dairy is recalling certain batches of milk that are potentially unsafe due to the presence of a harmful bacteria which the consumers are advised not to drink the implicated batches of milk.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Aldi sells the product under the Clonbawn brand. Gala, Spar and Mace are among the other chains that stock the product. It is also sold on the Arrabawn and Homefarm labels. SCROLL THROUGH PICTURES ABOVE.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale.

The FSAI says: "consumers are advised not to drink the implicated batches of milk".

The table below sets out the products to be recalled due to the potential health risk. MORE ABOUT THE CONTAMINANT BELOW TABLE.

The FSAI says the danger to health is posed by the presence of Enterobacteriaceae bacteria. The authority says that Enterobacteriaceae are a group of bacteria, of which some can be harmful to humans.

The test for Enterobacteriaceae is used as an indicator of poor hygiene, process failure and/or post-processing contamination of heat-processed foods. The test itself does not confirm the presence of harmful bacteria.

Caterers should not use the implicated batches.