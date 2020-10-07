PHOTOS: Stunning Grand Designs-style Dundalk home comes with plenty of extras

Price: €495,000



"Ceann ScrIbe", Caraban, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co. Louth



This home in scenic Ravensdale is a truly stunning architecturally designed, almost new, contemporary three to four bedroom detached home with circa 140m² of outbuildings which include a self-contained apartment, work studio and garage.

The magnificent site (circa 0.56 hectares (1.4 acres) comes with landscaped gardens, elevated terraces, Shusugi Ban Garden Room combined with stunning views of the entire countryside.

This unique property in such a sought-after location offers a host of additional features and extras with a variety of options from home office to further living accommodation.

Features Include: UPVC triple glazed windows and doors, alarm, OFCH, contemporary kitchen and utility, glazed mezzanine, tiled or wooden floors throughout, mechanical ventilation, CAD 5 wired, brushed chrome sockets and switches, wood burning stoves, landscaped gardens, large elevated terrace, garden room (Shusugi Ban), stone bell mouth entrance, granite steps, large glazed patio area and terrace, cedar cladding, hi fibre broadband, electric vehicle charging point, floor area 330m² including outbuildings, apt. and garage, BER C2.