PHOTOS: Stunning Dundalk home in private woodland setting

Roschoill, The Clump, Chapel Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth

PRICE: €675,000

Roschoill is an Irish translation for ' 'Copse' ' meaning a small wood - a fitting description for this most impressive country home within its own secluded mature woodland grounds.

The house occupies a peaceful, countryside position yet conveniently situated for the national M1 motorway network (2.5 km) in the north east of Ireland. It is entered off a tranquil road through a stone wall entrance with electric gates, into a sweeping gravel driveway leading up to a parking area at the front of this charming double-fronted house.

Roschoill was originally thought to have been built in the early 1960' s. The property was significantly extended and extensively renovated in 1982 by renowned architect Fergus Flynn-Rogers, to create a wonderful family home, ideal for both entertaining and family living. The internal accommodation extends to approximately 352 sq m / 3,788 sq ft of living space in total.

Impressive double front entrance doors open into a reception porch and entrance hallway and provides access to the principal reception rooms. On the right, is an impressive drawing room, with access to the conservatory off this. On the left is a boot room, utility room and storage room.

The kitchen/dining room is the focal point of the house, a wonderful open plan design which fully opens onto the conservatory. There is a wonderful feeling of connecting the indoor space and enjoying the simply stunning uninterrupted countryside views. Off the kitchen / dining room is the family room with a wood burning stove and a built-in wall cabinet. From here, French doors open out into the garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom which includes a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite and four further generous bedrooms.

Gardens & Grounds

The spectacular gardens are an outstanding feature of this property. Among the myriad of features include its rich floral and aromatic planting, foxgloves, perennials, herbaceous borders and a green house. To the side of the house is a patio with a south-westerly aspect on an elevated site enjoying stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn featuring a winding path leading to the woodland with its walkways, featuring wild bluebells and wild garlic. The main residence is set on approximately 0.96 acre of gardens and grounds, with approximately 2.74 acres of woodland, known locally as the ' 'The Clump' , offering total seclusion. There is also a collection of log stores and sheds at the north-east boundary of the property.

To the side of the house, there is a carport with a storage shed and boiler room.

In all, the grounds extend to about 1.5 hectares / 3.7 acres.