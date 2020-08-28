PHOTOS: 'High-end luxury home' in Blackrock comes to market

12 Village Green, Blackrock, Co. Louth

Price: €725,000

Local estate agents, Blue Sky Property are bringing this stunning 5 Bedroom Georgian Style Residence to the market.

Located only a 10 minute walk from the beach front with it's mix of cafes, restaurants, bars, convenience stores, post-office, schools, park and walkways the list is extensive and of course not forgetting Dundalk Golf Club only a two minute drive away.

While we will do our best to give you a real feel for the sense of luxury and design of this 3,550 Sq ft property, in our opinion the photography will say it all. No. 12 is a property to unwind, escape and entertain your family and friends all year round.

Built to the highest standards and presented with immaculate taste. The property is located in the exclusive development of Village Green and is approached through its walled in landscaped gardens, generous driveway and arched entrance.

On entering, you are greeted by a wonderful spacious Grand Hallway with marble flooring and Stunning Staircase leading up to the First and Second Floors. To the left you have the Family Room with featured fireplace, solid wooded floors all furnished impeccably.

To the right you have the Formal Livingroom equally matched in features and design, with Double Doors leading into the Diningroom - Dream Kitchen with oversized marble top breakfast bar and incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail all leading out into the Sunroom, which steps out to the private sun terrace and gardens. Finally you have a proper size Utilityroom and Guest WC/Shower-room.

Onto the First Floor you are met with a Reading Area over looking the front of the property. The Master Bedroom - En-suite is to the right hand side of this floor with a Second Equally sized Bedroom - En-suite to the Left. Over Looking the gardens to the back of the house you have two further Large Double Bedrooms - A Formal Dressing-Room and Equally Generous Family Bathroom.

And Finally onto The Second Floor at the top of the house you have a Fifth Bedroom/Office with adjoining Bathroom/Shower-room and a Bonus Playroom/Games-room or even a Potential Home Gym.

This Property in the Village of Blackrock has certainly all the space and requirements for somebody looking for a high-end luxury home and we can't wait to show you round. Blue Sky Property looks forward to welcoming you to No. 12 Village Green. Guide Price €725,000.

For All Further Inquiries Contact Blue Sky Property on 042-9329333.