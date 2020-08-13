PHOTOS: 'Exquisite' contemporary Blackrock home wows

Gallery Above

ADDRESS: 7 Rockville, Rock Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth

PRICE: €575,000

Local estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll have brought to the market this five-bedroom detached home which blends "vision, style and elegance"... "to showcase this most exquisite" detached family home in Blackrock Village.

Conveniently located only minutes walk from Blackrock Village Centre, a boutique seaside location on the outskirts of Dundalk Town. The location offers a superb lifestyle for families with a range of schools, beaches, sports and social clubs mixed in with an array of gourmet shops, cafes and restaurants.

This opulent contemporary home is perfectly positioned on an enviable site within a small enclave of detached homes. Utilising the latest technologies to offer an ultra-energy efficient contemporary family home beaming with light and grandeur. The property acclaims an impressive A3 energy rating, with air source heat pump keeping a constant ambient temperature of 20 degrees, while boasting extremely attractive low running costs, making for comfortable and affordable day to day family living.

On the approach to the property, there is parking for several cars on the cobble-lock driveway edged by manicured box and ball hedging. Entering the property, one s senses are captivated by the expansiveness of the open plan spaces, flowing naturally into one another yet subtly divided. Vaulted light filled ceilings, glass dividing walls, cleverly positioned light panels and glass blocks flood natural light into the warm and welcoming spaces.

No 7 Rockville extends to c. 3,046 sq. feet, the entrance level is comprised of open plan living, dining and kitchen area separated by a lavish warm water fish tank, large glass doors leading out to the equally manicured low maintenance rear garden with sunny seating area and enjoying a warm south easterly direction from the kitchen area. The kitchen offers generous storage and some special features include underfloor heating, insinkerator, reverse osmosis water filtration system, integrated sliding extractor fan and Neff appliances to name but a few.

Stairs leading down to the lower level offer 3 further bedrooms including the master bedroom, dressing room (bedroom 3), family bathroom, home office and generous sized utility room.

The 1st floor accommodates a further array of reception spaces with sitting room / reading room overlooking the manicured front garden, two further light filled and spacious double bedrooms both with ensuite bathrooms and an additional family bathroom with free standing bath offering a sumptuous feel.

No 7 Rockville is nestled in a central setting, while also offering a rural style feel. The nearby M1 offers excellent access to the Dublin City and Belfast with commuting distance equally similar.

Rarely does an opportunity come along to acquire such an outstanding energy efficient family home in such a sought-after location.

The property must be viewed to fully appreciate all it has to offer the discerning purchaser.