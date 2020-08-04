PICTURES: Louth gardai release photos of vehicles speeding during Bank Holiday weekend

Local gardai have posted images of vehicles which were detected driving in excess of speed limits on Sunday by members attached to Ardee Garda Station.

The detections were made at Junctions 14 and 15 of the M1 motorway Northbound and Southbound.

Gardai say that Fixed Charge Noticess will be issued and prosecutions commenced where appropriate.

They added that vehicles towing Caravans are permitted to drive at 80 kmph.