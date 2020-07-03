PHOTOS: Stunning Dundalk home offers pure luxury and class throughout

GALLERY ABOVE



Byrnlyn, Moorland, Dundalk Price: €575,000

This luxurious home is set on nearly an acre of land and boasts stunning gardens.

The home was upgraded and extended in recent years, and so what we're describing is a spacious, light-filled home which has been finished with the best of attention, style and quality throughout.

Joanne lavelle of Lavelle of Michael Lavelle Estate Agents says: "This house is so well thought out and so beautifully presented: it delivers on all the needs of a large home five double bedrooms (two ensuite). And yet, the house feels very relaxed and homely. It certainly delivers on accommodation and space, and will have very broad appeal, given its location and its high quality finish."

Entering the house through a storm porch with black and white tiled floor and into the hallway. This space sets the tone for the entire: It is substantially panelled with integrated cabinetry such as radiator covers, and the result is very smart. To the left is the formal drawing room a well proportioned space with dual aspect and a deep bay window onto the front garden.

An imposing white granite fireplace with gas basket sets the formal tone to this very fine room. Back in the hallway, an apex roof window results in a light filled space that has been used well with second fireplace with fresh white sandstone fireplace it's a lovely use of this area, which leads onto staircase to mezzanine. More about that later!

The kitchen-dining-family room is at the rear of the property it's a fantastic area. A great example of goof use of space, since the various roles of this space merge well together. Note the beautiful floor finishes throughout, and triple aspect light, with lots of interesting features at every turn. There are three sets of French doors onto the back garden, so wherever the sun is, or whatever is going on in the garden, you can easily reach it from this room. The family area has a free-standing stove set into a feature double height breast with windows along each wall. Facing the stove is the mezzanine at first floor level a really clever design idea (the virtual viewing explains this quite well).

In the centre is the dining area and as the photos show, a large dining suite has plenty space here. Finally, the kitchen. A solid wood kitchen in French style, and well laid out which more storage than you first think. An island with solid oak surface provides excellent work space and is plumbed for sink and integrated dishwasher. There are lovely features in the kitchen a double door to south facing patio and built in window seat among them.

The utility and back doors are adjacent. The utility is as well appointed and finished as any kitchen, and delivers lots of storage and work space. The back door is smarter than a lot of front doors!

So going back through the main hallway, we go upstairs and take a look at the mezzanine a lovely space which overlooks the family room below. To my mind, a great WFH space. An apex rooflight provides lots of natural light and is dressed for temperature comfort. Back to ground floor level we reach the sunroom a really clever area. It's triple aspect and is positioned for the afternoon / evening sun, and has French doors onto a beautiful courtyard patio which sits almost within the house it's almost a merging of indoor to outdoor and the result is 5 star! In truth it feels more like a luxury hotel!

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms each with its own tone and style. Three of them are very ample doubles with features like radiator cabinets to carry the high end finish throughout the house. The main bedroom is stunning: a suite of a space with built in wardrobes and an ensuite with free standing bath that would make The K Club envious: it is finished beautifully and has a deep bay window onto the front of the house.

The main bathroom is also a masterclass in perfect interiors: set around a free standing claw foot roll top bath, it has separate shower and could pass as belonging to a spa, it's so perfect.

The fifth bedroom is also very spacious. It has a sauna adjacent, as well as a potential ensuite (unfitted but plumbed). Double French doors give access onto the little courtyard patio outside and give a lovely view of the back garden.