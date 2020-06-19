PHOTOS: Dundalk home shortlisted for Ireland's favourite building award

GALLERY ABOVE

A home in Blackrock has been shortlisted by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) for a Public Choice award to find Ireland's favourite building, place or public space.

The private house in Blackrock was designed by Scullion Architects.

There are 33 projects on this year’s shortlist, all of which were designed by RIAI-registered architects and were completed in 2019. The buildings are located in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Louth and Tyrone, as well as London and France.

Online voting is now open, and all of the Public Choice projects are available to view on the RIAI website at www.riai.ie Voting closes at midnight on Friday, 3rd July.

Ciaran O’Connor, RIAI President, said: “Each of these projects is unique and addresses a particular set of challenges and opportunities. The jury looks for projects that have produced a creative, intelligent, innovative and quality design response to the brief. The shortlist includes 33 projects from 129 entries and the range of projects demonstrates the important contribution that architecture makes to positively affect all areas of our lives – from our homes and workplaces, to our schools and cultural spaces and beyond. You have until midnight on Friday, July 3rd to vote for your favourite project.”

Among the projects for the public to consider are: the adaption of the former Guinness Power House in Dublin; a health spa in Dublin; Cork’s Butter Museum; an Interpretation Project at Kylemore Abbey in Galway; a community project to support young people affected by social deprivation and drug abuse in Dublin, as well as a range of homes and housing developments across the country.

The 2019 RIAI Irish Architecture Public Choice award winner was An Ríocht, Scoil Chríost Rí, Boys National School, Caherdavin, Limerick, designed by Drake Hourigan Architects.

Proudly supported by a number of Category Sponsors, the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards will be announced in full at the RIAI Annual Conference, due to be held later in the year. See www.riai.ie for further details.