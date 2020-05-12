PHOTOS: Dream Louth home with breathtaking views overlooking Carlingford Lough

Check out gallery above

Local estate agents DNG Duffy are bringing to market 'The Stonehouse' which is situated on Castle Hill in the village of Carlingford.

Blending into the surrounding countryside thanks to the use of natural stone, this stunning home, architecturally designed is the epitome of a luxurious living. The prospective buyer cannot but be impressed by the style, charm and clever design which with a reversed layout maximises the superb and breathtaking views.

The many features such as cedar clad sunroom, roof terrace and sunken garden give this property a sense of majesty, the views alone take your breath away. The clever design has taken advantage of these fabulous views and this home is flooded with natural light throughout.

The three double bedrooms and bathroom are located on the ground floor. The main bedroom has a dressing area and en suite bathroom. There are solid oak floors throughout and the wood windows are all mahogany.

Upstairs the open-plan design leads with kitchen cum living room. Vaulted ceiling, shaker style fitted units make this a welcoming and relaxing space for both family life and entertaining. Double doors lead into the sunroom, a scene-stealer which has glazing on three sides. The original end wall has been retained with the exposed stone adding texture. A second set of French doors open onto the sandstone roof terrace. Its glass balustrades offer shelter and uninterrupted views of Carlingford Lough,the Cooley Mountains and the ruins of King John€TM Castle. A stone stairwell subsequently leads down to a sunken, secluded courtyard.

The Stonehouse is set in An Tain territory, but these days Carlingford and the Cooley Penninsula is as well known for its fine food, water sports, golf, and many other popular outdoor pursuits as it is for its Brown Bull.

It is the offer of scenery on tap that makes the Stone House Castle Hill road, on the edge of historic Carlingford, a very attractive proposition for anyone wanting to escape the city but remain proximate to it. In fact, Carlingford is only 80km from Belfast and a 90 minute drive to Dublin. This home is a haven of calm in a world of chaos, a warm inviting refuge for those who know style when they see it. Viewing is strongly recommended.