PHOTOS: Stylish cottage with modern flair in Carlingford

GALLERY ABOVE

Local estate agents DNG Duffy say they are "thrilled" to bring to the market 'Rose Cottage', a one-bedroom "luxurious home" which they say has been renovated to the highest standards with "taste and flair". It's priced at €195,000.

Nestling in the medieval village of Carlingford, this is an investors/homeowner's dream come true. With open plan kitchen and living space combining the perfect balance of traditional and contemporary style, a spacious bedroom and bathroom and the added bonus of a private patio, DNG Duffy comment that "this is a once in a lifetime chance to acquire the home of your dreams".

Steeped in history part of the external walls of Rose Cottage form the original old town walls of the village itself which was built by the Normans in the 13th century. In addition, some of the old castle windows have been beautifully preserved and give the cottage a majestic quality. The cottage opens onto a private atmospheric courtyard that overlooks the ancient Heritage centre tower and Carlingford harbour. Rose Cottage epitomises gracious living in a much sought after location.

Carlingford offers a wide range of social amenities including restaurants, coffee shops, bars Carlingford Adventure Centre, Heritage Centre and is just a short drive to Greenore Golf Club and the Greenore Ferry. For the investor or looking for the perfect holiday home, this is an opportunity not to be missed and viewing is strongly recommended.