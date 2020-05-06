PHOTOS: Stunning old schoolhouse in north Louth goes on the market

GALLERY ABOVE

If it's character, charm and a rich history you're looking for in your next house purchase, then you couldn't look further than this old schoolhouse nestled in the hills and woods of Ravensdale in north Louth.

Local estate agents Michael Lavelle have brought this wonderful, historic home in Ravensdale Park to the market for an asking price of €375,000.

The Old Schoolhouse – in addition to being a pleasure to visit – is a home with a rich history behind it. Built in late Regency – early Victorian style, and retaining many of its original features, I’m told that it was the original Ravensdale Schoolhouse built by Lord Clermont in the 1830’s, later replaced by a second, closer to the village. But it’s the first that was ground-breaking, because it, unusually, enrolled girls and boys together – a rare set-up in the 1830’s! It was also once the home of local artist, Bobby Hopkins.

Estate agent, Joanne Lavelle says: “I love the simplicity of this house. The property will have broad appeal, as it delivers on so many important requirements: space, large garden, not to mention tranquility and privacy – as well as convenience and modern comforts.”

The house, set on just over 0.5 acre, is set among mature trees, and the elevated garden to rear enjoys all of the surrounding views. The house itself extends to over 250 sq m (280 sq m including garage) and has been substantially upgraded over the years – particularly by the current owners. It comes to market in superb condition, showing off its country chic credentials to great effect.

To begin, the ground floor accommodation flows well, with the kitchen at the heart of everything. The kitchen has been modernised and now presents with solid wood units, all appliances integrated, and a large Aga, which, when combined with the flagstone floor, sets the country kitchen space off perfectly. A large dry-store cupboard and island with integrated electric oven complete the space.

The main reception room – the original schoolroom – is a great space with the feature Regency style leaded windows lining one side, and the pupils’ entrance at the far end. It is a very cozy room, with solid wood floor and a great marble fireplace. This room is big enough to zone, as can be see as it’s presented as a living and dining space with plenty to spare.

To rear of the house is a large family room – very spacious with great proportions – with large free standing stove and south facing view of patio outside. Beyond is the studio – great for essential WFH or den- with patio door onto the sun trap outside.

Upstairs – three large bedrooms – one exceptionally so. Each has its own quirky aspect – but all providing more than ample space. A discreet WC with washhand basin as early makings of an ensuite in one instance. The feature windows are also scene setters upstairs, and each room has its own lovely view and context within this home.

The property also has a garage which, although not integrated to the accommodation, could easily be made so, and indeed presents many opportunities, subject to planning requirements.

This listed house today gives many hints as to its worthy past: the granite stone steps from the road, to enable small children climb from the road to the schoolhouse door; the long classroom with its separate entrance. This is a property that has been beautifully maintained by its present owners and, whilst enjoying its fine period architectural features, equally benefits from modern improvements. The result is a surprisingly spacious home and gardens that are a delight to behold.

The house is situated a short stroll from junction 20 of the M1, just around the corner from the Carrickdale Hotel complex. It is a 15 minute drive from Dundalk and Newry, and around 45 minutes away from Dublin Airport and Belfast City Airport. Yet, for this ease of access to two cities, the house enjoys a genuinely idyllic setting – at the foot of Ravensdale Forest Park, and overlooking surrounding rolling hills and countryside. Ravensdale has always been envied for its beautiful scenery, and the surrounds of this home are certainly enviable.