PHOTOS: Glorious Dundalk townhouse with magical modern makeover

GALLERY ABOVE

Local estate agents Blue Sky Property is delighted to bring No. 3 Stapleton Place, Dundalk to the market.



This stunning four bedroom 3 story over basement townhouse; with 1 bed basement flat has recently undergone a complete renovation project, with the owners and interior designers close attention to detail.



You will be immediately won over by the styling, colours, lay-out and furnishings. This is town living at its very best, pure luxury and convenience to local cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, railway, schools, colleges and bus routes.



Accommodation is approached by the grand stone steps and ornate railings which enters the portique leading into the front hallway with original staircase leading to the two upper floors.



To the left you have the open-plan kitchen-Dining-livingroom with windows looking out onto Stapleton Place at the front and the gravel court yard to the rear. This floor also has a fully fitted utility-room with access to the courtyard.



Onto the first floor you have a bathroom which is again fitted to a very high specification and separate hot press. To the front you have the master bedroom with built in wardrobes and luxury en-suite bathroom.



This floor has a second bedroom/study to the rear. Onto the second floor you have two further bedrooms with a large bathroom to share. The photographer has done a wonderful job in capturing the essence of this property and we are looking forward to showing all our customers around this 5 star home.



The big bonus with this property is the spacious one bedroom flat in the basement., which could be used for a family member or a rental property creating a monthly income of circa. €950 per month. With its separate entrance - accommodation includes: large living-room , double bedroom, galley kitchen and bathroom with entrance to the courtyard.



No. 3 Stapleton Place is a perfect example of how sought after townhouses can be renovated- remodelled and brought up to-date to suit modern living with A3 Energy Ratings. Blue Sky Property have set a guide price of €395,000 on No. 3 Stapleton Place.



For all further inquiries contact Blue Sky Property on 042-9329333