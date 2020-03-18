PHOTOS: 'A St Patrick's Day like no other' for people of Dundalk

St Patrick's Day 2020 will be remembered for generations to come. An extraordinary national holiday which few will ever forget.

The brilliant people of Dundalk and the surrounding area decided to show their true Irish spirit and determination by hosting their own parades and events in their own homes.

At difficult times like these, the local community has shown just what they are made of.

St Patrick himself would be proud.

Check out our gallery submitted by Democrat readers above - and thank you all, so very much, for taking part.