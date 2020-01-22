PHOTOS: Stunning Dundalk home on the market for half a million

PRICE: €525,000. ADDRESS: Stoneleigh, Green Road, Haggardstown/Blackrock, Co. Louth

If you're looking for a stunning home on the doorstep of Dundalk town centre, which affords rural views of a 15th century castle, then this home in Stoneleigh in the parish of Blackrock and Haggardstown is the one for you.

Mind you, you'll need a cool half a million euro to help you seal the deal!

The home has been smartly designed and carefully completed. It's setting is ideal: a quiet rural setting that overlooks the nearby 15th Century Dunmahon Castle; in the parish of Blackrock & Haggardstown, close to Dundalk, and minutes from M1 (junction 16).

This is a house that has it all: from contemporary open plan living space to a spacious study that's perfect for quiet work-from-home needs, onto a beautifully landscaped and uplit gardens and detached garage.

Entering the house, the hallway, with a tiled floor and solid white oak staircase, is very bright, thanks to a full height window.

The accommodation is effectively built around this bright airy space, so light is maximised throughout. In the living and dining room, you find a beautiful dual aspect room with impressive Marfil fireplace and feature cream enamel stove.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms are really generous doubles. Practicality is a big factor here, with bedrooms having TV points and acres of storage space. Three of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, which are fully and beautifully tiled.

The main bedroom was interior designed in recent months, and the result is a beautiful, well presented and appealing space.

The main bathroom is consistent with this house and is impressive and finished to a high quality.