Large turnout for annual busk for Dundalk Simon Community

There was a large turnout for the Annual Dundalk Buskathon for Simon held on Monday, December 23rd.

All of the money raised will go to Dundalk Simon Community.

Last year over E2,000 was raised for the local charity.

Organisers are currently counting up this year's funds and hope to exceed last year's generous donations.

See: https://dundalksimon.ie/ for more on the work carried out by this local charity.