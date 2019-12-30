Trump, penguins and icebergs at annual Dundalk Christmas fundraiser

The annual St Stephens Day Crosscause fundraiser in Blackrock was postponed and held on Friday, December 27 due to adverse weather conditions.

The event attracted large crowds looking to get out of the house during the midst of Christmas madness.

The 2019 Crosscause Charity Annual Fundraiser is organised by Conor Hughes and friends and is the main fundraiser for the charity which has projects in Romania and Ghana.

Speaking ahead of the event Conor said: “This is the most important day for our charity and we get the majority of funds for the year from this one event alone.

"We are going for a Global Warming theme this year with some penguins and a bit of Trump thrown in … it will be pretty spectacular so don't miss it."

Speaking following the cancellation on December 26 organiser Conor Hughes: “This is typical. It's hard enough trying to organise a charity event and raise awareness about Global Warming but to have to cancel it because of the effects of global warming is highly ironic – Alanis Morissette could have written an album about this one.

"We had Greta Thurnberg all lined up to arrive here on a turnip powered speedboat made by Tesla. But that's all gone out the window now – Greta will be raging – you know what she’s like.”

See: www.crosscause.ie