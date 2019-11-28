Dundalk's AAEX show running until Friday at old Cumiskeys shop

Do yourself a favour and grab the last chance to view the large-scale exhibition currently on display at the old Cumiskey's shop at 41- 42 Clanbrassil Street.

Some twenty AAEX artists created a wide variety of artworks in the vast vacant former business space and at selected locations across Dundalk, which have been on display at the vacant building over the last two weeks.

The exhibition will stay open from 12 - 5pm today and from 12 - 5pm tomorrow. (Tomorrow is the final date)

Bernhard Gaul, one of the founding members of the AAEX (Art as Exchange) group explained: “The exhibition was supported by Dundalk BIDS, Creative Spark, the Dundalk Credit Union, the Local Enterprise Office and Ronan Halpin. AAEX would also like to thank the various locations for letting them put up artworks.”



Mr Gaul added: “We are extremely happy with how the exhibition went. It was a very ambitious project for us in many ways: by collaborating with Anne Mager from “the corridor” we managed to engage a curator who works at an international standard, we managed to display artworks not just at the premises in Clanbrassil Street but at various locations around town, building relationships that hopefully carry on into the future.



“We also printed a beautiful brochure as something to carry forward from the event. And we are delighted with by public response and feel encouraged by it. There genuinely seems to be support and demand for those kinds of engaging art events. We had a fantastic turnout also for the panel discussion “Where is the art in Dundalk?” hosted by “the corridor”.



“There are a lot of vacant premises in Dundalk, but it is not easy to get them short term. For this project Creative Spark, a long-term facilitator and supporter of AAEX, put us in contact with Martin McElligot from Dundalk BIDS and he got us in touch with Ronan Halpin, who is renovating the old Cummiskey’s shop in Clanbrassil Street and was happy to let us use it. We were very happy with the building, it was just perfect for our needs.

“Dundalk BIDS was also instrumental in helping us getting permission to display artworks at the Demesne and provided the lighting, and we got support from the Dundalk Credit Union and the Local Enterprise Office Louth. We are very grateful to all involved in making this happen, including the various locations for letting us put up artworks. We definitely want to provide more exciting art events in or around Dundalk.”

If you are interested in further discussion about spaces for artists in Dundalk an event being held at Creative Spark next Thursday from 11am will discuss ''looking at the needs for artists who are based in Co. Louth. The event will look at some of the common concerns facing visual artists and seek to identify a programme of work that will take place in Co. Louth next year.



''The event will start with presentations on supports and projects taking place in Louth presented by:

Louth County Arts Office, Mary Capplis

VAI, Rob Hilken.

Representatives from:

Louth Local Enterprise Office

The Arts Council

Creative Spark

Art as Exchange

''Book here: This event is run in partnership with Create Louth.''