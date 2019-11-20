Gallery
PHOTOS: Louth Ladies LGFA Club All Star awards night
Pictures
It was a night of celebration for LGFA clubs and players at The Grove in Castlebellingham, as the county's All Star awards night was held.
Check out our gallery above
20/11/2019
Search our Archive
Gallery
It was a night of celebration for LGFA clubs and players at The Grove in Castlebellingham, as the county's All Star awards night was held.
Check out our gallery above
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on