PHOTOS: Truly unique north Louth cottage packed full of personality

Looks can be deceiving they say, and from the outside of this unique cottage near Grange in north Louth, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a fairly standard modernised cottage. However nothing could be further from the truth.

'Arrows Rest' is just a two minute stroll from the centre of Grange village and this home's internal presentation has to be ssen to be truly appreciated.

You will be instantly impressed by the charm and quality of finish upon first acquaintance.

The quarry tiling and original wooden floor have been retained together with attractive d/g sash windows totally in keeping with the original style.

Designer wallpapers, inviting wall shades, high end bathroom finish down to the original solid fuel stove (heart of the home) complete a quite remarkable picture.

The large prominent gardens offers everything for the green fingered. Ample privacy, an abundance of colourful plants and shrubs and your very own orchard of apples, pears and plum trees.

The setting is ideal - in the heart of Cooley only five minutes drive from Templetown Beach, Carlingford Village, Greenore and and Carlingford Lough Ferry.

PRICE: €260,000

Monksland, Carlingford, Co. Louth