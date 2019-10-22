PHOTOS: Luxury €1.1m north Louth home comes to market

SEE GALLERY ABOVE

A stunning five-bedroom home in Ravensdale, described as an "imposing architectural masterpiece", has come to the market for an equally impressive price of €1.1m.

'Blackgate Manor' is nestled within a mature setting enjoying considerable privacy and seclusion adjacent to Ravensdale Forest at the foothills of the Cooley mountains.

The detached home offers stunning views across the rolling hills of Slieve Gullion and beyond from the mature enclosure of its c.3.5 Acre grounds.

Commissioned to combine classical architecture and contemporary living centred around the family and entertaining, Blackgate Manor incorporates the absolute latest ‘state of the art’ technology and exudes luxury on every level.

Blackgate Manor is offered as fully furnished for those who wish to acquire a home that has every detail accounted for, with full interior decoration and hand-made furniture by Internationally renowned Interior Designers, Orior.

The entrance, flanked by Mourne Granite walls and pillars sets the course for this secluded home. Outside their are maintained lawns and an array of indigenous trees and shrubs.

Blackgate Manor, Anaverna, Ravensdale

PRICE: €1.1m