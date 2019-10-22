PHOTOS: Locals rewarded at Dundalk Looking Good awards night

The town of Dundalk and its residents were once again looking good as the annual celebration of dedication and community spirit among residents groups, volunteers and the business community in Dundalk took place in the County Museum last Thursday.

Dundalk Looking Good is a fitting event to reward all those who work tirelessly to make Dundalk the best it can possibly be.

Cllr. John McGahon, Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, warmly praised all those who took part in the competition this year and championed the value of volunteerism which contributes to make Dundalk a great place.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the Tidy Towns committee in particular, as he understands the challenges they face and the amount of time they put in, having attend the recent National Tidy Towns Awards ceremony at the Helix. He praised all who contributed towards Dundalk’s achievement in winning its twelfth consecutive Gold Medal Award in the competition.

Martin Holland of the Dundalk Tidy Towns committee gave an informative speech at the event. He spoke warmly of all those whose efforts make Dundalk a better place in which to live, work and visit. He was equally praising of local residents who help to transform their areas and of the business community who add great colour to the main streets with their floral displays. He appealed to local community groups and individual householders to consider the bees when planting.

A number of prizes were given out to representatives of winning local estates which included Carroll Mead, Cooley Park and Ard Easmuinn. Excitement was palpable at the AV Theatre at the County Museum when John and Geraldine Conachy won first place in the Best Overall Garden category for their colourful garden at Greenacres. Other prize winning garden awards went to Rosie McGee of Cedarwood Park and Eugene O’Shaughnessy of St. Alphonsus Road.

This year’s Best Presented Hospitality Award went to McKeown’s Public House on Clanbrassil Street, with their beautiful hanging baskets particularly impressing the judges. Representatives of Quinn’s Funeral Home on Bridge Street were delighted to win the Best Business Premises category which was richly deserved for the great effort which they put in every year. They have won this category previously but continue to maintain their premises to a very high standard. The beautiful hanging baskets and flower displays greatly enhance this area.

A number of Adjudicators Awards were introduced this year. The first award was given to the Long Walk Shopping Centre for their campaign to inform the public to “make your garden a haven for bees”, which included an information panel at the centre.

The second award went to Anita and Sean Kelly, recently retired proprietors of The Jockey’s Pub in Anne Street, to repay them for their great work which ensured their premises has been looking good since they took over in 1971! An award was also received by Fr. Kehoe on behalf of the Redemptorist Church to recognise the amazing floral displays and hanging baskets which have transformed the recently renovated church. The final award was presented to John and Maisie Meehan of the Rosemount Bed and Breakfast which is located on the Dublin Road. Their colourful garden has been the “stand out” garden in Dundalk Looking Good for many years and is a credit to its owners.