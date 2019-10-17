Hundreds turn up for anti-Brexit protests at North Louth borders

Hundreds turned up at border locations in the North Louth area yesterday evening to protest against the prospect of a hard border post Brexit.

During the protest, which was organised by the Border Communities Against Brexit group, people gathered at almost 40 different border locations with location sign, candles, torches and posted images across social media using the hashtags #NoBorisBorder #BCAB4EU.

A spokesperson for the BCAB group said: "All across the length of the border local communities came out tonight to protest against Brexit, protest against the division of our people, families and communities, protest against the attack on the GFA and the peace process which the Westminster government neither understands nor cares about.

"Well done to all those involved at 38 border crossings. Preserve our peace, prosperity, inclusion and integration along border areas."

The protest was organised on the eve of key negotiations between the European Union (EU) and the British Government which are due to take place at the European Union Summit today.

This morning it was revealed that Brexit is at a standstill after the DUP said they could not support Boris Johnson's current Brexit deal "as things stand".