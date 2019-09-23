Culture Night 2019 goes off with a bang across Dundalk

Dundalk's buzzing creative community put their skills on display for Culture Night 2019 on Friday, September 20.

Across the country venues and public spaces opened their doors to host a programme of free late-night entertainment, as part of an all-island celebration of arts, heritage and culture.

Here in Dundalk the Democrat caught a glimpse of the stellar work being produced by Dundalk’s MAD Youth Theatre as their innovative interactive play Did You Feel Ready at the Time.

Audience members followed the talented young actors around locations in the town and became immersed in a house party as the play unfolded.

Over at An Táin Arts Centre there were plenty of family-friendly activities. In the foyer children lined up to get their faces painted and down below, The Basement Gallery’s new artist in residence Rozzi Kennedy held an Open Studio Exhibition entitled 'From the Birches to the Basement' in collaboration with The Birches Alzheimer's Day Care Centre.

Over at the Louth County Library local musicians Mark Corcoran performed with the Plastic Palace People in a tribute to the cultural significance of the local library and Sophie Coyle performed with Sharon McArdle and the rest of her band.

Elsewhere, Dundalk BIDS office, Louth County Council and the Heritage Council led a walk and talk tour around Dundalk's new graffiti murals with representatives from AV Derry and ended the night at a trad session in the Spirit Store.

Roll on Culture Night 2020!