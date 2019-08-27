Louth Film Festival showcased our brightest filmmaking talents

Louth Film Festival, which was held in An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday, August 24, attracted film lovers from across the county to celebrate our brightest filmmakers.

The festival, which was presented by Louth Filmmakers Society in association with DKIT, included director and audience Q&A sessions, film screenings, youth theatre workshops and much, much more.

Jay Peter Javeri, who is a director of the film festival along with, Lorcan Dunne and Colm Mullen, told the Democrat: “The people who attended gave us great feedback, with many people saying it should have been longer. We had a full day of events and screenings and people wanted to watch everything.

“We had roughly about 200 people who attended throughout the day. We are over the moon with how it went. A lot of people were saying it was the best first-time festival they’d ever attended.

“We had almost no technical issues on the day. Paul Hayes and the staff at An Táin were incredible. Everything was perfect. I’d also like to thank Louth Film Festival Patrons, John Moore and Dean Cundey, for their help and support.”

Mr Javeri also thanked the volunteers from Louth Filmmakers Society who he says were ‘absolutely brilliant’ on the day and went on to reveal that Louth Film Festival will be back next year.

He said: “We planned all of this within three months. Film festivals would usually take about 18 months to plan. Regardless of this, we had a fantastic turnout.

We are taking a little breather now and will be back to plan next year’s event very shortly.”

Hollywood director John Moore had this to say on the eve of the festival: “I’m delighted and proud that this is happening, this festival and DKIT are important beyond words for future filmmakers in the region.”

The awards results are included below:

The Dean Cundey award for Best Cinematography went to 'Low Tide'

Louth Film Festival award for Best short film went to 'Sky’s The Limit'

Louth Film Festival award for Best short documentary went to 'The Vasectomy Doctor'

Louth Film Festival audience choice award went to 'Repossession'