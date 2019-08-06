Hundreds of Louth passengers board Carlingford Ferry to sail to lighthouse

Around 450 people turned up for two very special evenings aboard the Carlingford Lough Ferry last Friday and Saturday.

Guests, who boarded the ferry at Greencastle and Greenore were greeted by a drinks reception, finger food, and classic Irish songs performed by Henry Mac on the deck in the late evening sun.

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of the summer in County Louth, the evening saw Carlingford Ferry sail out to Haulbowline Lighthouse at Cranfield Point in County Down, to see the lighthouse being externally illuminated in memory of all those who have lost their lives in Carlingford Lough over the years and to promote water safety.

The stunning views and live music ensured that both young and old ferry passengers had a memorable evening. Indeed, the two cruises which took place over the bank holiday weekend were so popular that the organisers are hoping to arrange another cruise very soon.

A Carlingford Lough Ferry spokesperson said: “A big thank you to the almost 450 guests, from both sides of the Lough, who attended the Carlingford Lough Ferry Haulbowline Lighthouse Cruise both last night (Saturday, August 3) and on Friday night.

“A special thank you to Brian Larkin and the Greenore Enactors for their magnificent interpretation of the Lough’s ecology, heritage and history, which was so informative. To Sam and Lenore Hamilton for providing the food and beverage refreshments on both nights.

“To Henry Mac and Pelican Promotions for providing the entertainment on the nights, and our crew led by Skipper, Shane Horner. The illumination was beautiful and would not have been possible without the hard work of James McArevey and the Newry Maritime Association.”