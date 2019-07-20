Dundalk's first adult inclusion summer camp a resounding success

The first Adult Inclusion Summer Camp took place Wednesday and Thursday of last week in Dundalk Sports Centre (DSC).

The sports camp was held in association with Louth Sports Partnership (LSP) and the local sports centre.

Sports Facilities Program Coordinator at Dundalk Sports Centre Triona Faapito told the Democrat:

“We run a lot of camps and different once-off programs such as sports days, Christmas parties, and summer camps for kids.

“So this year we thought we’d try a mindful movement camp and adapt the exercises for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“We ran the classes from 10am to 2pm each day. We had 62 participants on the first day (Wednesday, 17 July) and 87 on the second day (Thursday, 18 July).

“During the classes, we split the participants into groups and organised games and activities, dancing, target throwing.

“We even had some obstacle courses set up outside and a tug of war.”

And it seems the inaugural camp was a runaway success with participants coming as far as Cavan to take part in the fun.

Triona added: “We had participants down from St John of Gods, Drumcar, Inspire and from a few different residential houses.

“We were also delighted to have 40 adults come from surrounding areas to take part in the Summer Camp. We had 24 adults from Cavan and 16 from Carrick.

“It was great to see them all socialising and mixing with each other. To see the smiles on the faces, that's what it's all about.”

Sports Facilities Program Coordinator at Dundalk Sports Centre Ms Faapito was also full of praise for the hard work carried out by Louth Sports Partnership, all of the volunteers and staff from various organisations who helped make their first adult inclusion summer camp such as resounding success:

“The collaboration between LSP and DSC made it all possible. When we work together that means we can share the staff and funding between the two groups.

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to Dundalk Sports Centre staff, the staff from all the centre who took part and our teenage volunteers - the Junior Sports Leaders, who all helped to make it possible and of course Louth Sports Partnership for the funding.”