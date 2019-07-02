Dundalk raises €2,000 for The Birches at Spirit Store tea party

Locals turned up in their droves on Saturday to attend the Birches Tea Party in aid of The Birches Alzheimer’s Day Care Centre.

Festivities kicked off at 2pm at the Spirit Store and the fun on the quay continued until 6pm that evening. Revellers enjoyed cakes, sandwiches and tea and coffee in the sunshine. Music was provided by locals musicians free of charge to keep the crowds entertained. There was even a visit from an unexpected visitor - a barn owl.

Liam Gaynor, who has been running the event for the last five years with his wife Barbara Gaynor said: “A lot of people have been at every single fundraiser. People are very good to us. It’s all for a wonderful cause.

“We enjoyed tea and cakes and sandwiches. The Home Bakery provided some baked goods free of charge. The Spirit Store gave us the whole ground floor for the event and supplied all of the tea and coffee. All the staff were in from 12 that day to help out. Alan Anderson was a fantastic help to us down there.

“We also had Birches staff down on the day. They are lovely people to work with - just fantastic. They provide an excellent respite service which allows people who are caring for people with Alzheimer’s to get a break.

“They take the patients in from 10am to 4pm. It can be very difficult for the carers, so it’s a very important service.”

Overall, Liam says the generous people of Dundalk donated around €2,000 which will go to The Birches.

Mr Gaynor added: “Over the years I’d say we have raised around €10,000 for The Birches. People usually donate in and around €2,000 every year. We still have some donations coming in from people who couldn’t make it down on Saturday.”

If you would like to make a donation to this very worthwhile cause call Liam Gaynor on 086 4090931.