PHOTOS: Class of '69 roll back the years at Dundalk school reunion

As the Christian Brothers Schools celebrated 150 years in Dundalk recently, the “boys” who completed their Leaving Cert Exam in 1969 gathered once again in style for their 50 year Reunion on Monday last.

There was great excitement, as many had not seen each other for upwards on 50 years, with some flying in from Los Angeles, Detroit, Manchester, London,Birmingham, and from all over Ireland.

The day-long reunion commenced with a visit to their old Alma Mater in Chapel Street where they were greeted by the current school principal Pauric Hamill. There they strolled through the classrooms which no doubt brought back many memories, with some quipping that they are “glad not to have to sit the Leaving all over again”. To commemorate the visit a tree planting ceremony was held and a plaque laid to honour the occasion.

From there it was off to the Ballymascanlon Hotel for lunch followed by a game of not-so-serious golf, however you could see the old competitive edge coming out in most of them. For the non-golfers in the group, a coach tour of the Cooley peninsula was organised with three mandatory “pit stops” in Omeath, Carlingford, and Grange. The two groups then came together for pre dinner drinks followed by dinner in the Plunket/Mc Guinness suit.

The mood for the evening was set with background music of hits of 1969, however the group took special time to remember seven of their classmates who have passed.

It was a great night of celebration with memories relived and stories told not to mention the “slagging” back and forth across the room. Brendan Connolly composed a number of humorous poems for the occasion while Joe P Mulligan also sang and played his own composition in memory of their days at the school. It was a great night for the 35 who were able to make it there, which stretched well into the early hours of the morning.