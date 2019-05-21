Dundalk entrepreneurs represent at Network Ireland Louth Awards 2019

Dundalk was well-represented at the Network Ireland Louth awards which were held in the Monasterboice Inn last Friday.

Three local businesswomen took home prizes on the night - Nutrition and Health Coach Lisa Dunbar was announced as the Regional Finalist in the Emerging New Business category, Bridge Street Studios based Ceramacist Sarah McKenna received an award for Best Business Growth and Sarah Daly, Executive Director of Creative Spark, won the Outstanding Contribution to Community, Enterprise and Creativity award.

Businesswoman of the Year in the Emerging New Business Regional category went to Drogheda woman Nicola Uí Chonghaile-Bhroin of I Am Positive Mindset who will go through to the regional finals taking place on Friday, September 27 2019 in Cork. The judging for finalists will take place early September in Dublin.

Joanne Lavelle from Micheal Lavelle Estate Agents in Dundalk was crowned Louth Businesswoman of the Year, in the Small to Medium Enterprises category at the Regional Network Ireland Awards last year.

Following a three course meal in the recently refurbished Monasterboice Inn, guests were treated to a speech from trailblazing Drogheda businesswoman Margaret Reilly of Grand Designs & Bathrooms who spoke of how luck and a lot of hard work were instrumental in setting up her business.

Network Ireland is a not for profit national organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts, with over eight branches throughout Ireland, formed nationally over 30 years ago in 1983. It encourages women to achieve more satisfying careers and promotes women as worthy contributors to the Irish economy. It liaises with national and international organisations and creates links with Government and State bodies. www.networkireland.ie