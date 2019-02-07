PHOTOS: Bellingham Castle hosts Moorehall Staff Appreciation Night

Popular staff member Patricia McHugh was among a host of colleagues who were honoured at the Moorehall Living Staff Appreciation night at Bellingham Castle last week.

Patricia, who works in human resources across the group, was recognised for her special contribution to the life of Moorehall Living.

The recognitions on the night honour staff members who have gone above the call of duty in the past year at Moorehall Lodge Drogheda, Moorehall Lodge Ardee, Moorehall Retirement Village and My Life by Moorehall Living.

The night, attended by almost 200 staff members, board members, and retired colleagues, was a chance for Moorehall Living to show its appreciation for the part that the staff plays in the award-wining Moorehall Living culture.

Brian Nevin, Carol McLoughlin, and Marie Taaffe were all recognised on the night for 20 years of service with Moorehall Living, while special recognition was awarded to Patricia McHugh for always going beyond the call of duty in her work.

Applause

There was huge applause as Áine Murphy from Moorehall Lodge Ardee, Martina Finnegan from My Life by Moorehall Living, and Binoy Joseph from Moorehall Lodge Drogheda took the plaudits from their fellow team members as the Most Supportive Colleague in each service.

The Anam Chara team from Moorehall Lodge Ardee, the Mellifont team from Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda and the My Life team at 6 Tierney Street, all received accolades for team of the year in their service, with the Mellifont team taking the John McCoy Team of The Year perpetual trophy.

The services also produced some fantastic videos highlighting their special care.

There was a standing ovation to the team from My Life who produced an amazing portrayal of how they learned sign language so that they could communicate more fully with their resident Brid.

Shannon Bloore was the winner of Ola’s Prize – an educational bursary named in honour of Ola Noga, an inspirational colleague who passed away three years ago, but whose legacy endures at Moorehall Living.

15-year service awards were given to Mary Murphy and Rosie Duff, while 10-year recognitions were awarded to Lisa Hand, Geraldine Brennan, Michael Quilty, Joanne Callan, and Sonia McLoughlin.

“Our staff appreciation night is one of the highlights of the year for us. We come together to say thank you to our staff who are at the very heart of our award-winning care,” said Founder and Chairman Michael McCoy.

“We are all very passionate about our work and are very proud of the unique and warm care environment we have created where people really flourish.

“We are proud that both our residents and staff think of Moorehall Living as home, and our whole team are embodiments of that ethos.

“With around 300 staff members, Moorehall Living is a large contributor to the economic life of Drogheda, Ardee and Mid-Louth, but what makes our care special is the love that our staff have for each other and the people that they care for.”