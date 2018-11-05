Fireworks and frightful scenes at Louth restaurant Fitzpatrick's

Fitzpatricks annual fireworks display took place on Tuesday, October 30th with thousands in attendance, with which was a free family event and a great night for all who attended

Fitzpatrick's has recently been taken over by The Conlon Group who say they already have plans in place for Christmas with the switch on of the Christmas lights taking place on Thursday, 22nd of November from 6pm.

Fitzpatrick's Halloween Scare-fest has become famous the length and breadth of Ireland with all proceeds raised from voluntary donations going directly to local rest bite charity Maria Goretti foundation.

Jim Conlon managing Director of Fitzpatrick's commented: "We are delighted to have kept on the annual Halloween Scare-fest at Fitzpatrick's, it is truly a spectacle to behold and credit must go to our staff and the volunteers from Hanlon transport for the time and effort they put in over the Halloween period".

"We look forward to our first ever Christmas light switch on Thursday, November 22nd - which is a free event for all the local community."