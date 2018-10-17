Dundalk school awash with colour as art work takes centre stage

The seventh annual exhibition of student work took place in Coláiste Rís’ school assembly hall last Tuesday, with a tremendous show of colour and spectacle for all to see and enjoy.

Each year the Junior Cert Artwork is exhibited so that all members of the school community – students, teachers, parents and families – can come along and admire the excellent work submitted for the previous June’s Junior Certificate.

The very high standard of previous years was matched by this year’s great effort and is a fine tribute to the work of the school’s Art Teacher, Ms Elaine Byrne.

The students’ work was in 2D and 3D and the high marks obtained in this year’s Junior Cert were strong testament to the dedicated hard work and genuine talent of the students.

The exhibition was opened by Deputy Principal, Ms Noilin Ni Dhulaing who was delighted to see a good attendance of students, family and friends.

As a keen Art student herself Ms Ni Dhulaing expressed delight with the students’ work and highlighted how proud the school was of the students and their obvious talent.

Having viewed the work and posed for the necessary photos the large attendance got a chance to enjoy refreshments served by the students.

All in all this was a great school occasion and a fitting celebration of the talent of the students.

Long may the tradition of the annual exhibition continue – Go mbeirimid beo ar an am seo aris.