St Brigid's school in Dundalk showcase students' artistic talents

St Brigid's School annual art exhibition was opened by local artist Fiona Quigley in An Tain Basement Gallery last Tuesday.

Fiona was highly complementary about the range and quality of wonderful pieces on display.

She spoke of the theraputic value of art for everyone and how St Brigid's has always been committed to the development of students skills in the arts.

She also referred to the ongoing and future collaborations with local artists.

The opening was a highly successful event with students, families, school staff and local community all lending their support.

Paul Hayes, of An Tain welcomed everyone for the third year of what is definitely now an annual event.

Paul said he was delighted to see the gallery so packed.

Patricia Ward, principal of St Brigid's outlined the commitment of the whole school team to the work on view. Patricia thanked

Shauna Swords, art teacher in St Brigid's and LMETB who coordinated and curated the show.

The art pieces were the culmination of a year’s work and in addition to the school team, four students from NCAD, National College of Art and Design Jonathan, Grace, Donal and Juliette brought new skills and inspiration while on placement in the school in September.



The support from and collaboration with NCAD is something that St Brigid's is delighted to have.

Every student in St Brigid's has an individual piece on display, in addition to group installations.

This showcase of student art work had as a fitting backdrop the provision of refreshments prepared in St Brigid’s by the senior students under the guidance and direction of Ann Gallagher, Home Economics teacher. The Association of Parents and Friends also supported the event, in person and financially.

The exhibition remains open until the 27th October and is most certainly worth a visit. The standard and variety of work a true credit to the young people who attend St Brigid's.

The school is launching into an exciting project under the Arts Council having been one of the 150 school selected to participate in Creative Schools - so watch this space there is more to come!