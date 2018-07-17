PICTURES: Style steals the show at Dundalk Ladies Day

One of the most highly anticipated events in the Dundalk calendar returned in style last week with Marshes Shopping Centre’s Ladies Day at Dundalk Stadium on Thursday 12th July.

Special guest judges included Lisa from Lisa’s Lust List, Paul & Mike from Funky Fashion Frolics, Marshes Personal Stylist and Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney and make-up artist Rosie Kirk, who were on hand on Thursday 12th July at Marshes Ladies Day in Dundalk Stadium to crown the Best Dressed Lady.

Stylish racegoers were spotted by the judges who then selected ten of the best dressed, before choosing the lucky winner. This year’s Best Dressed Lady was Terri Sands, who wore a stunning dress by designer Shauna Fay, a hat by Aimee Farrell and shoes from high street store, Topshop. Terri has won a prize to the value of €4,000 to include an amazing holiday of a lifetime to a destination of her choice as well as a luxury shopping experience at Marshes Shopping Centre.

Rebecca McKinney, Marshes Personal Stylist said: “There was endless style at Marshes Ladies Day and the judges had a difficult decision to make in crowning our Best Dressed Lady. The bold colours in this dress and statement yellow head piece really caught the judges’ eyes this year, and made a very worthy winner. “

Sean Farrell, Marshes Shopping Centre Manager added: “The event is now firmly established as the most glamorous date in the Dundalk racing calendar and Marshes is again delighted to have worked in partnership with Dundalk Stadium as the sponsor of the Annual Ladies Day. The atmosphere truly made it a day not to be missed, for both avid racegoers and fashionistas.”