GALLERY: 'Sister Act' at St Vincent's School Dundalk

The incredibly talented St. Vincent’s Transition Year students tread the boards last week in what marked their twelfth consecutive school musical, staging the worldwide smash-hit Sister Act, in the school's hall.

Following the enormous success of last year’s show Billy Elliot, which was entirely sold out for its three day run, directors Ms. Victoria O’Hagan and Ms. Laura Jones brought this high-energy musical extravaganza to Dundalk.

Inspired by Emile Ardolino's film which starred Whoopi Goldberg, the musical followed Deloris, a struggling cabaret artist whose no-good, sometime boyfriend Curtis threatens her life after she witnesses the gangland hit on snitch, Ernie.

The musical was brought to life by the visually stunning set created by the immensely talented teacher Ms. Carmel Clyne who took inspiration from the stained renowned Irish artist, Mainie Jellett Innovative costumiers, Ms. Anne Stacey Coburn and Ms Dervilia Hargadon, conceived of, designed and created a unique and dramatic wardrobe with custom-made costumes for the entire cast.