GALLERY: St Louis celebrate at schools awards night

CHECK OUT OUR GALLERY FROM THE BIG NIGHT ABOVE - Photos By Arthur Kinahan

Last Thursday evening students at St. Louis Secondary School and their parents turned up in their droves as the Academic Awards for the best Leaving Cert, Leaving Cert Applied and Junior Cert results from last year were presented.

Oonagh Matthews was delighted to accept her award for Best Leaving Cert. There were presentations made also to high achievers from last year: Milena Salata, Eva Mc Caul and Niamh Rice amongst others were honoured.

Seoda Matthews picked up awards for Instrumental Group, Sport, Academic Achievement and Endeavour. The Sr Clare Past Pupil Award went to Caroline Mc Elroy. Ciara Matthews won the Academic Award in Fifth Year and her younger sister Aisling won the U14 Gaelic Award. The three nominees for the St Louis ethos award were Eimear Fealy, Seoda Matthews and Jolene Murtagh. The winner was Jolene. Three parents were thanked by the school for their help in setting up the awards - Paula Harrison, Gary O Donoghue and Michael Lavery.

The local Clans, Roche Emmets, Pelican Promotions, Blooms, Dash.ie and Newbridge Silverware were also thanked.

At the end of the evening Acting Principal Michelle Dolan thanked parents and students alike for their understanding during the difficult times the school is facing and reassured all those present that the school building would be back up and running and open for business in August.